Hot wind causes damage to Bogura paddy field



The damaged Boro paddy in Boithamara Village under Durgahata Union in Gabtali Upazila. photo: observer

Dulal Hossain, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in the district, informed 80 hectares of paddy field in six upazilas have been damaged by the hot wind during the time of pollination.

He said the Boro paddy fields have turned gray. It is the first time, he witnessed such a disaster.

On April 4, nor'wester accompanied by hot winds lashed the district, damaging the Boro paddy fields in six upazilas.

The DAE, however, sent a list of affected farmers and their lands to the Agriculture Ministry.

According to the DAE, Boro paddy has been planted on 1,88,615 hectares of land in the district this year.







