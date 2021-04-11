Video
Home Countryside

Hot wind causes damage to Bogura paddy field

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

The damaged Boro paddy in Boithamara Village under Durgahata Union in Gabtali Upazila. photo: observer

The damaged Boro paddy in Boithamara Village under Durgahata Union in Gabtali Upazila. photo: observer

BOGURA, Apr 10: Hot wind that blew over the district has caused extensive damage to the Boro paddy in six      upazilas.
Dulal Hossain, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in the district, informed 80 hectares of paddy field in six upazilas have been damaged by the hot wind during the time of pollination.
He said the Boro paddy fields have turned gray. It is the first time, he witnessed such a disaster.
On April 4, nor'wester accompanied by hot winds lashed the district, damaging the Boro paddy fields in six upazilas.
The DAE, however, sent a list of affected farmers and their lands to the Agriculture Ministry.
According to the DAE, Boro paddy has been planted on 1,88,615 hectares of land in the district this year.


