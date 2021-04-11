Video
Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:21 AM
Home Countryside

Four women ‘commit suicide’ in 4 dists

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Four women allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Naogaon, Thakurgaon, Chapainawabganj and Barishal, in three days.
RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A newlywed girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Tapati Halder, 19, was the daughter of Debnath Halder of Chak Kujail Halder Para Village under Kashimpur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Tapati got married with Liton Halder, son of Jugalchandra Halder of Chandrapur Village in Lalpur Upazila of Natore, about a month back.
The newlywed couple often locked into altercations over family issues since the marriage.
Following this, Tapati returned to his father's house on Friday afternoon.
As her family members forced Tapati to go back to his husband's house, she hanged herself from the ceiling of a room on Saturday morning.
Later, the family members rescued her and took to Raninagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Tapati dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raninagar Police Station (PS) Md Shahin Akanda confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
THAKURGAON: A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
Deceased Rita Rani, 25, was the wife of Shusen Chandra Roy, a resident of Borobari Village under Jabarhat Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Rita Rani had been suffering from various diseases for the last two months.
However, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 12pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.
Pirganj PS OC Pradip Kumar Roy confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
GOMOSTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Marzina was the wife of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Kharkadanga Village under Radhanagar Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Marzina hanged herself in the house in the area in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Gomastapur PS OC (Investigation) Selim Reza confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A woman reportedly committed suicide in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Hafiza, 28, a resident of Hapina Village in the upazila.
Local sources said an altercation took place in between Hafiza and her daughter in the evening.
Following this, Hafiza took poison out of huff with her daughter and fell sick. She was rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where she died at night while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.


