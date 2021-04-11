Three found dead in two districts

Three people including a couple were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Madaripur, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from a jute field in Austagram Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kakon Mia, 33, son of Lal Chan Mia, a resident of Purba Austagram Goulhati Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body at a jute field in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj 250-bed Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Austagram Police Station Kamrul Islam Molla confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered the bodies of a man and his wife from underneath hyacinth in a canal in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Moazzem Sarder, 42, and his wife Mokseda Begum, 34, residents of Rajarchar Village in the upazila.

Police sources said the couple had been missing for the last five days.

Later, locals spotted the bodies in the canal in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies with their hands and legs tied.

The deceased's relatives claimed Moazzem was a witness of a murder case.

However, miscreants abducted the couple and demanded Tk 2 lakh as ransom money.

Miscreants might have killed them failing to get the money, they added.







