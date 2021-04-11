Video
Two murdered in two districts

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two men were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Jashore and Naogaon, on Friday.
JASHORE: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his son in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Sarwar Hossain, 48, was a resident of Basundia Kalibottola Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Sarwar and his son Nayon Hossain, 25, were locked into an altercation over family issues at night.
At one point, Nayon started beating his father indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Sarwar was taken to Jashore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Khulna following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, Sarwar died on the way to Khulna.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested Nayon.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station (PS) Tajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A man was murdered in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Mostafa Kamal, 31, was the son of Md Abdus Samad, a resident of Purba Taherpur Village under Isabpur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Mostafa Kamal was a drug addict.
His neighbour Raju Hossain, son of Md Enamul Haque, informed the family members of Mostafa that he took hemp regularly.
As a sequel to it, Mostafa went to the house of Raju at around 9:30am. At that time, an altercation took place in between them. Following this, Raju hit Mostafa with a sharp weapnd, which left him seriously injured.
Injured Mostafa was rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the deceased's brother Md Mahmudul Islam lodged a murder case with Dhamoirhat PS.
Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested Raju Hossain in this connection.


