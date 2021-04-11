Six killed in road mishaps in 6 dists

Six people including two elderly men were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Moulvibazar, Bogura, Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Magura and Natore, in two days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Amor Sharma, 28, son of Braja Sharma, a resident of Dhaloi Tea Garden area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Amor and Shivlal Sharma hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Dhaloi Tea Garden area at around 11pm, which left the duo seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

Later, Amor Sharma died there while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Kamalganj Police Station (PS) Sohel Rana confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A truck driver was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 27, son of Mozaffar Rahman, a resident of Sujabad Dahapara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said two trucks were collided head-on in Betgari Bypass area at around 9pm, which left Saiful dead on the spot and four people injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it o Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The injured are now undergoing treatment at SZRMCH.

Shahjahanpur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Puthia Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Nabir Hossain, son of Masud Rana, a resident of Jhalmalia Village.

Police and local sources said a coil-laden trolley hit a bi-cycle on which Nabir was riding in Chaipara area at noon, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to Puthia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Puthia PS OC Suhrawardy confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly man was killed as a truck ran over him in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Anwar Hossain, 70, son of late Tamser Ali, a resident of Chandidasgati Village in the upazila. He was the former head teacher of Bahugati Government Primary School.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a sand-laden truck hit Anwar Hossain in front of his house in the area on the Sirajganj-Nolka Regional Road at around 5pm, while he was going to a nearby mosque for prayer, which left him dead on the spot.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A man was killed in a road accident in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sahid Mollah, 50, a night-guard of Binodpur Bazar. He was the son of Md Barik Molla, a resident of Tallabaria Village under Binodpur Union in the upazila.

Binodpur Union Parishad Chairman Mizanur Rahman Biswas said a truck hit Shahid in Binodpur Bazar Chowrasta area at around 3:45am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Mohammadpur PS OC Taraq Biswas confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Omar Faruq, 65, son of late Samet Ali Mandol, a resident of Tirail Village under Majhgaon Union in the upazila.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Khandoker Shafiqul Islam said a microbus hit Omar Faruq in Tirail Sutirpar area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul-Dhaka Highway at noon, while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.







