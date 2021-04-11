Video
Foreign News

Biden eyes expanding SC

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

WASHINGTON, April 10: President Joe Biden on Friday established an expert commission to study reforming the powerful US Supreme Court, including the explosive question of expanding its bench.
The move follows months of debate over whether Democrats should seek to expand the court beyond its current nine justices, after moves during Donald Trump's presidential term gave the bench a firm conservative majority.
The Supreme Court sits as the final arbiter on fundamental American legal matters, which can include minority and LGBTQ rights, racism, the death penalty and electoral controversies -- and its justices are appointed for life.
Making good on a campaign promise, Biden signed an executive order creating a bipartisan commission of three dozen experts, including legal and judicial scholars, former administration officials and former federal judges, to weigh the highly-charged issue of reforming the body.    -AFP




