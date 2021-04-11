

The Death Gun Salute is fired by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery













The Death Gun Salute is fired by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery to mark the passing of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the Parade Ground, Woolwich Barracks in central London on April 10, the day after his death at the age of 99. Military guns were fired across Britain and sporting events fell silent on April 10, 2021, as part of worldwide tributes to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip. photo : AFP