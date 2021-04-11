Video
Modi govt mismanages Covid, exported vaccine, allowed shortage: Sonia Gandhi

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

NEW DELHI, Apr 10: A day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting his concerns over the 'snail paced' vaccination drive and 'vaccine starvation' in the country, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi said that the Modi government had 'mismanaged' the Covid-19 situation.
Congress's interim chief Sonia Gandhi held a virtual meeting today with Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states to take stock of the COVID-19 situation and preparedness as the country witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases.
Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi was also attending the meet.During the meeting Sonia said the priority should be to "test, track and vaccinate." She also said "There must be transparency - Governments must reveal the actual numbers of infections and deaths across states, whether Congress ruled or otherwise."
She went on to say that "We must focus on India's vaccination drive first and foremost, then only export vaccines and gift them to other countries. We must stress on responsible behaviour - adhering to all laws and Covid regulations without exception."
Sonia Gandhi's remark on export of vaccines comes a day after Rahul Gandhi appealed to the Prime Minister urging him to focus on domestic vaccine needs. Slamming the Centre for its vaccine management, Sonia claimed, "The Modi government has mismanaged the situation - exported vaccine and allowed a shortage to be created in India."
Speaking about the campaigning for ongoing Assembly elections, she said, "Mass gatherings for elections and religious events have accelerated Covid for which all of us are responsible to some extent. We need to accept this responsibility and keep the interest of the nation above our own."
Several states including Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar are facing vaccine shortages.
Sonia Gandhi reviewed the efforts taken in Congress-ruled states to fight COVID-19, including the availability of vaccines, access to medicines and ventilators, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. "The priority is to test, track and vaccinate," he wrote on Twitter, quoting Sonia.    -NDTV


