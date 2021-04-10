Video
Home Front Page

PM shocked

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Prince Philip,
the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Sheikh Hasina wished eternal peace for the departed soul of Prince Philip and conveyed her profound sympathy to the bereaved Royal family members. Prince Philip died on Friday morning at the age of 99.
The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at Windsor Castle, a royal residence. He returned to Windsor Castle on March 16 last after a month in hospital.



