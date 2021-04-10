Four RAB members held for demanding ransom

Police arrested four Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel on charge of demanding ransom after abduction a person in Dhaka.

Hatirjheel police arrested them on Friday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said three of the arrested persons were the Bangladesh Army personnel while the rest one was from Bangladesh Air Force.

They were working at RAB under deputation. Two more persons involved in the incident are absconding. One of them is a BGB personnel and the other is a civilian.

Though a regular case was filed against the four arrested personnel, they were handed over to their respective forces. Their trials will be held according to the rules of their respective forces, said the DMP Commissioner.

He said the case was filed against them on the basis of the complaint of the plaintiff.

In the case statement, the plaintiff mentioned that a man introducing himself as a senior official of RAB phoned him on Thursday (April 8) saying that his elder brother was in the custody of RAB.

The caller also asked him not to inform any police station or the Detective Branch of police. "If you inform the police station or DB, your brother will be killed," the man threatened and then disconnected the phone call.

"Later, I tried many times to contact with the caller but the man who introduced himself as a senior official of RAB disconnected my calls."

At about 1:30pm, the caller again phoned him and told him that senior officials of RAB were questioning his elder brother in custody," he said.

A case would be filed against his brother under the Arms and Drug related acts. The caller also said that his brother was being beaten in custody. Later, two to three anonymous calls came from that number and they demanded Tk15 lakh ransom from him. At one stage, the caller who introduced himself as the RAB official asked him to go to Jamuna Future Park along with Tk12 lakh.

He also threatened him saying that his brother would be shot dead if he informed the police about it. At about 3:30pm, he received a call from a number used by his brother.

"I also wanted to know about his location, but he said he didn't know anything else as his hands were tied and he was blindfolded. So, he was unable to tell anything about his exact location."

RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin told media that the four suspects would face action if the allegations against them were proved.

"There won't be any sympathy for them. So far, every RAB member, whose wrongdoings were proven, has been punished. The force does not take responsibility for any person's crime. The RAB has a 100 percent rate of punishing those who committed a crime."













