BD wants more energy for dev, PM tells Kerry

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said the government wants to develop the country and for that reason it needs more energy.

"We want the development of our country. That's why we need more energy," she said when the US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry called on the Prime Minister at her Ganabhaban residence on Friday afternoon.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told the reporter after the meeting.

Kerry arrived in Dhaka on Friday morning to convey President Joe Biden's commitment to move forward "aggressively" to deal with the global climate crisis and handed over the US President's invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in person to attend the "Leaders Summit on Climate" to be held on April 22-23 virtual.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be recognised for Bangladesh's leadership of countries especially vulnerable to climate impacts during the "Leaders Summit on Climate".

He said the Prime Minister mentioned that as the source of clean energy, Bangladesh put emphasis on producing more energy from hydroelectric power plants.

"We've only one hydroelectric power generation plant. Now we're in discussion with Nepal, Bhutan and India to set up hydroelectric plants through bilateral or trilateral initiatives on regional basis," she said.

Prime Minister said return of the United States to the Paris Agreement on climate change would add new momentum to the climate diplomacy.

She also said that there are around 5.8 million solar connectivity in the country.

"Agriculture sector also needs solar energy for irrigation," she said.

She said that Bangladesh has started its programmes as per its plan to fight against the adverse impact of climate change through creating fund with its own resources.

"We aren't an emitter, our emission is very much negligible but we along with other climate vulnerable countries will be the victim," she said.

She also mentioned that Bangladesh has planted more than 20 million trees on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In this connection, she said that through the government initiative, 11.5 million trees have been planted while another 10 million tress have been planted under private initiatives.

She thanked the US president for inviting her in the to attend the 'Leaders Summit on Climate' to be held on April 22 and 23 virtually. John Kerry thanked the Prime Minister for accepting the invitation to attend the Summit.

He said that the US put emphasis on using renewable energy for reducing risk of pollution. In this connection, he mentioned that US companies are keen to invest in Bangladesh building partnership with others.

He said that in development finance, the concessionary money will be invested for making the environment pollution free and preserve the environment. He mentioned that previously the Obama Administration gave $1 billion to the Green Climate Fund, which was supposed to be a $100 billion fund through the participation of all developed countries.

"We'll give another $2 billion in the Fund," he said.

He put emphasis on hydroelectricity and solar power for reducing risk of pollution while using the energy.

He departed Dhaka at 5.48 pm on the same day. Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen saw him off.


















