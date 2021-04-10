Offices to remain shut during strict lockdown from April 14: Farhad

The government has decided to impose another seven-day strict lockdown from April 14 to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

During the lockdown, all government and non-government offices will remain closed except for emergency services while public transports and factories will also be closed.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Friday. He also

said a notification in this regard will be issued by Sunday.

Farhad Hossain said, "Considering the advice of public health experts about the upward trend in coronavirus, the Prime Minister joined an event online on Thursday and said, "We are going to take drastic steps to save people's lives."

"In this case, we are going to give a strict lockdown for another seven days from April 14."

"Except for emergency services, all kinds of offices, courts, public transport, shops and markets will be closed. Industries will also be closed. People will stay where they are. It will be a strict lockdown," the State Minister added.

Farhad Hossain further said, "During the lockdown, people have to stay at home. No one will be able to come out without an urgent need. The situation needs to be realized. Everyone should be at home to make sure that not a single person gets infected."

The State Minister said, "The previous decision is valid till April 11. There is an instruction to keep the shop open till April 13. The new decision will be effective from April 14. We will give a notification in this regard within a short time with detailed instructions. The notification will be issued on Sunday."

"Eighteen-point directive was issued on March 29 to reduce the upward transmission of corona. We have given another notification on April 4. More stringent restrictions were imposed so that they could adhere to the hygiene rules," he added.

Earlier, the government imposed a one-week lockdown to combat the coronavirus infections from April 5 as the number of coronavirus infections continued to rise at an alarming rate. The lockdown will expire on April 11.















