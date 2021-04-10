Myanmar junta refuses UN envoy visit

NAYPYIDAW, Apr 9: Myanmar's junta refused on Friday to let a UN envoy visit the country, despite mounting international efforts for a diplomatic solution to the post-coup crisis.

The UN's special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, is on a tour of Asian countries aimed at charting a path out of the turmoil engulfing the country.

It comes amid growing international concern at events in Myanmar, rocked by daily protests since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and seized power on February 1.

Burgener starts her trip in Thailand and will also visit China, though exact details and timings for her trip have not been confirmed.

UN officials say Burgener wants to travel to Myanmar for face-to-face meetings with the generals, but a junta spokesman ruled it out. "We have not permitted this. We also have no plan to allow it at this moment," spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP.

At least 614 civilians have been killed in the military's crackdown on protests and nearly 3,000 arrested, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a local monitoring group. -AFP