BD academic unhappy over India’s abstention from voting

New Delhi, Apr 9: Bangladesh's noted academician has voiced her nation's disappointment over India's abstention from voting on the Rohingya issue and lack of support during the ongoing genocide in Myanmar.

Professor Amena Mohsin who teaches in the Department of International Relations in Dhaka University said during a webinar on Thursday evening on India Bangladesh ties, " Rohingya issue is a major problem. Bangladesh is hosting about 1.1 million Rohingyas. We are hearing about India's policy on Neighbourhood First which we welcome. Our foreign policy is ' Friendship towards All, Malice towards None' and neighbours are very important to us but when it comes to the Rohingya issue, somehow Bangladesh's expectation from India was that India would come forward and give support to Bangladesh in a more effective manner than what we are seeing at this point of time. I am aware of the fact that India has promised that it will support Bangladesh even with Myanmar. We are also aware of the fact that India has leverage with Myanmar. India has major investments in Myanmar and is a non permanent member of the UN Security Council at the moment. For the people of Bangladesh, it came as a shock that India abstained from voting on the Rohingya issue. I would also like to point out that given India's role and support to Bangladesh when we faced a genocide in 1971 and India hosted 10 lakh refugees and gave them whole-hearted support, it also comes to us as a surprise that we don't see that kind of support when a genocide is happening in Myanmar. When we talks of Neighbourhood First. This is again a narrative coming up in Bangladesh- Which neighbour comes first- Is it Bangladesh or is it Myanmar? What is India prioritising? People are keenly watching India's role in the Rohingya crisis."

Speaking at a webinar on 'India Bangladesh Maitri 2.O- the way forward' organised by India Network connect, an emerging think tank, Professor Mohsin said that ties between India and Bangladesh is anchored on certain firm mooring and we cannot say that just because certain forces are in play at present in Bangladesh, it will impact India Bangladesh relationship. We have long term relationship. " In a globalised world, these issues will not stand as barriers to a long term foreign policy because foreign policy is after all about a vision. It is not periodic relations."

Replying to a question, she said, '' I am uncomfortable with the word " Politics of Islamism'. One has to draw a distinction between violent extremism and one that is religion centric and use of politics in the domestic arena. What we witnessed prior to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit is a manifestation of some religious forces doing politics. This is a domestic issue in Bangladesh and I am pretty sure that Bangladesh will be able to take care of it and handle in a very mature way. We are already taking full cognisance of it. I do not think it is going to have any major impact with India. We have also seen the rise of religious nationalism in our neighbourhood but it has not impacted the bilateral relations with countries. The narrative has to be forward looking. Connectivity is the ground reality now. Foreign policy is not only about what regimes are talking about but what people are talking about. Statements that hurt the religious sentiments of people are what political leaders should be more sensitive about. ''

