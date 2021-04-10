Video
Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:14 PM
Home Back Page

Dhaka Bypass Road to be turned into four-lane one

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Mohammad Zakaria

The government has undertaken a project to turn the 48-km 'Dhaka Bypass Road' from Joydebpur of Gazipur to Madanpur into a 4-lane road to mitigate the traffic congestion of the capital.
However, the cost of the project is going to be increased by 185.30 percent due to more land acquisition for constructing the 4-lane road.
Apart from the cost, the tenure of the project is also going to be extended by four more years, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
The cost of the project has now been revised at TK674.76 crore from that of Tk236.50 crore and it will be implemented by June 2025.
Earlier, the project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in March 2016. It was scheduled to be completed by June 2020.
Once implemented, freight vehicles of the country's northern and western regions can easily reach Chattogram by using the bypass road without entering the Dhaka city.
Dhaka bypass will be constructed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP). It will reduce the pressure of freight transport in the city.
The Road and Highways Department is implementing the project.
The project aims to construct 4-lane road from Joydebpur-Debgram-Bhulta-Madanpur Highway through PPP concessionaire. The financial progress of the ongoing project is Tk 173.60 crore till December 2020, which is 73.41 percent of the total project cost.
Sources of the RHD said the project was sent to the Planning Commission for the amendment as the cost and tenure of the project had increased.
Under the project, 5.22 hectare land acquisition is needed for constructing the project. Tk 401.30 crore will be needed for the land acquisition.
Additional Chief Engineer of RHD, Md Sabuj Uddin Khan said the cost and time of the project is increasing mainly due to land acquisition. The government has fixed the price of land three times higher as land has to be acquired at an extra cost.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
