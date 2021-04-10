Some schools charging extra money, allege parents

There have been allegations of charging extra money for filling out SSC exam forms against several educational institutions in the capital.

Previously a notification was issued from all the education boards of the country on March 21 to start filling in the form for the SSC examinations of 2021.

According to education boards, the filling in the SSC forms started on April 1. Although there was an opportunity to fill the form without a delay fee till April 7, it has been postponed due to the ongoing corona situation.

However, the time for filling out the forms will be further extended without any delay fee. The Dhaka Board of Education has informed that even after the new schedule, the students will be able to fill out the forms by paying an additional delay fee of Tk100.

According to the announcement of the Board of Education, this year the institutions have been asked to collect a maximum of Tk 1,970 from the students of the science group, a maximum of Tk 1,850 from the candidates of the commerce group and a maximum of Tk 1,850 from the students of the humanities group.

Besides, the irregular fee of Tk 100 has been fixed for irregular students and enrollment fee of GPA development candidates has been fixed at Tk 100. The parents demanded that the form is being filled by collecting extra money in different educational institutions of the capital by disobeying this instruction.

Some educational institutions, such as Cambrian School and College, Raihan School and College in Azimpur, Milestone School and College, Uttara, Demra Samsul Haque School and College, Adarsh School and College, Barnamala School and College are reportedly charging huge extra money for filling out SSC exam forms.

Several parents of the students of those educational institutions said that in the corona situation, development fees, lab fees, institution bills are not collected but all the fees are being collected after the children fill in the forms. If the extra money is not paid, they are not allowed to fill in the forms.

When asked about this issue, Vice-principal of Milestone School and College Mizanur Rahman Khan said, "SSC forms are being filled by collecting tuition fees from students in our educational institution.

Asked about the extra money, Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof Nehal Ahmed said, "Some are calling us to complain about the extra money, but no one has complained in writing. Those who are collecting extra money will be severely penalized."



















