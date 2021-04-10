Video
Home Back Page

Dead whale washes ashore at Himchhari

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

Locals flock the Himchhari beach to see a dead whale that washed ashore along the beach in Cox's Bazar on Friday. photo : Observer

Locals flock the Himchhari beach to see a dead whale that washed ashore along the beach in Cox's Bazar on Friday. photo : Observer

COX's BAZAR, Apr-9: A dead whale washed ashore along Himchhari beach in Cox's Bazar on Friday.   Locals saw the dead whale floating in the sea beach at noon and informed the Forest and Environment Department  
Humayun Kabir, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Cox's Bazar (South), said that tide washed the whale ashore in the morning.
"We have asked for veterinary surgeon from wildlife and nature conservation division to determine the cause of death," he added.  The species of the whale is yet to be known, he added.
Nur Nabi, a local resident, said, "I went to the beach after getting information from people about it and saw the dead whale there. The stench is also spreading from the whale. Its skin colour has turned red. The whale probably died a few days ago. Large wounds were found on the back of the whale."
It is assumed that the whale could have died after colliding with a fishing vessel in the deep sea. Later, it came to the beach floating. Strong stench is emanating from the dead whale. Due to this, the whale is believed to have died a few days ago.
According to local people  the dead whale weighed about two and a half tons. It is 35 feet long and five feet wide. The dead whale came to the beach in the high tide on Friday and got stuck. Later, the whale fell into the sand during low tide.


