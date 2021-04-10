Video
Saturday, 10 April, 2021
News

60 people fined for breaching health rules in Bhola

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

BHOLA, Apr 9: Five mobile courts of the district administration fined 60 people Taka 43,200 in different upazilas, including the district headquarters, for breaching Covid-19 safety rules.
According to the district administration sources, five teams conducted the raids in five upazilas including the district town and fined 60 people Taka 43,200 for not wearing masks and moving outside without any reason.
Executive Magistrate of the district administration Yusuf Hasan and upazila executive magistrates of the five upazilas led the operation teams from morning to 10:00pm on Thursday.
The mobile courts also distributed masks free of cost among the poor and helpless people.
Executive Magistrate of the district administration Yusuf Hasan said that the number of corona infected people is increasing each day as people are reluctant to maintain health guidelines. The district administration is conducting mobile courts to create awareness among the people about the spread of Covid-19.    -BSS



