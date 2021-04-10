Video
Home News

World becomes dependent on data, technology: Palak

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said the government is working to build digital-technological infrastructures as the world has become dependent on data and technology nowadays.
"Day by day, the world is being data and technology oriented. The government is working to build digital-technological infrastructures," he said.
The state minister was speaking at an international webinar titled 'Transforming Finance and Accounting with Robotic Process Automation' organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) here as the chief guest on Thursday.
About robotic process automation (RPA), he said, at this time of rapid change, the use of RPA in the economic growth and prosperity of Bangladesh needs to find pragmatic ways to properly utilize the opportunities created by accounting professionals," he said.
The world is now rapidly moving towards intelligent hyper automation, he said, adding that the RPA would streamline the process in line with business activities and regulations. Robotic process automation, web and other desktop applications will speed up business activity, he said.    -BSS


