Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Book fair to end Apr 12       Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away       Akram Khan tests corona positive       
Home News

Crop farming in bed gains popularity in Rajshahi region

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

RAJSHAHI, Apr 9: Crops especially wheat and maize farming in bed-planting method have been gaining popularity in the region including its vast barind tract.
Wheat farmers cheered up over harvesting better yield this season through adopting the bed plantation system.
Farmers are also taking this method in some other seasonal crops like mungbean, maize, potato and lentil.
Dr Ilias Hossain, Principal Scientific Officer of Rajshahi Regional Station of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute narrated the success story of bed-plantation while talking to the news agency on Thursday.
He said that bed planting of wheat is advantageous in the areas where ground water level is receding and herbicide-resistant weeds are creating a problem.
He said wheat was cultivated on around 1.03 lakh hectares of land in the region this year and 25,000 hectares were brought under the bed-plantation method.
He expected that the wheat farming in the modern system will increase in next season.
For planting wheat on beds, a tractor drawn bed planter is used. The bed planter is mounted at the back of a medium size tractor.
Under the conventional system, planting wheat late in winter leads to a poor yield and sowing in beds could be a good alternative, he said.
Farmers, Ashraf Ali and Abdul Latif, of Baduria village under Charghat Upazila of the district said that they purchased two bed-planter machines and cultivated wheat on around 450 bighas of land this year.
They harvested 5/7 mounds more yield from per bigha of land than the conventional system.
Besides, they have become machinery service providers and are doing business through sowing seeds on others lands. Similarly, the landowners are also getting benefits in the system.
The farmers also received subsidy from the government for purchasing planters for large-scale expansion of the wheat and other crops farming in the region.
Sirajul Islam, Additional Director of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), said bed planting improves water distribution and irrigation efficiency, gives better results in using fertilisers and pesticides and reduces weed infestation and crop lodging. It saves crops from disturbance of rats.
The pattern helps farmers save 30 percent irrigation water and 30 to 40 percent of seeds and fertilisers.
Agriculturist Islam recommended successful promotion of this method for sustainable wheat production.
Meanwhile, more than 5.26 lakh tonnes of wheat are expected to be produced from around 1.44 lakh hectares of land during the current season in all eight districts under Rajshahi division.
The DAE has set the target of producing 3.76 lakh tonnes of wheat from 1.03 lakh hectares of land in four districts of Rajshahi agricultural zone while 1.50 lakh tonnes from 41,065 hectares in four districts of Bogura agricultural zone.
Harvesting and threshing of the cereal crop is on the final stage in the region at present.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
60 people fined for breaching health rules in Bhola
FB suspends 16,000 accounts for selling fake reviews
World becomes dependent on data, technology: Palak
Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant
Crop farming in bed gains popularity in Rajshahi region
25,057 recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Does it hurt children to measure pandemic learning loss?
Subrata’s music video ‘Elo Re Baishakh’ to release tomorrow


Latest News
26 militants killed in overnight strikes by Afghan army
Senbag health officer contract coronavirus
Book fair to end Apr 12
Ashulia factory catches fire
Four shot dead in West Bengal election violence
Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away
Man killed in Bogura road accident
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Two held with Buprenorphine in Joypurhat
Mumbai in lockdown as Indian vaccines run short
Most Read News
How to lose weight
Strict lockdown from Apr 14, only emergency services exempted
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies
Muajjin electrocuted in Pirojpur
'Complete lockdown likely from Apr 14'
63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
20 injured in Kushtia AL infighting
Ctg Port decides to update its age-old law
Two held with heroin worth Tk 2 cr in Dhamrai
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft