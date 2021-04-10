25,057 recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, Apr 9: With recoveries of 78 more coronavirus infected persons on Thursday, the total number of cured patients from the virus reached 25,057 in the division, said an official report on Friday.

A total of 3,205 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, it said.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of health, said the death toll from the virus rose to 421, including 267 in Bogura and 59 in Rajshahi, with one more fatality reported afresh on Friday.

Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 7,013 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 6,156 have already been released.

Meanwhile, with the detection of 202 new positive cases here, the daily infection rate shows a slight surging compared to the previous day's figure of 201, raising the total number of infected patients to 28,059, Dr Habibul said.

Of the new positive cases, the highest 65 were detected in Rajshahi including 61 in its city, followed by 51 in Bogura, 38 in Pabna, 13 in Sirajganj, 10 each in Natore and Joypurhat, eight in Chapainawabganj and seven in Naogaon districts.

With the newly detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the COVID-19 patients now stands at 6,890 in Rajshahi including 5,366 in its city, 872 in Chapainawabganj, 1,755 in Naogaon, 1,366 in Natore, 1,466 in Joypurhat, 10,779 in Bogura, 3,021 in Sirajganj and 1,910 in Pabna.

On the other hand, 131 more persons have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 20 others were released from quarantine in the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

A total of 67,989 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 66,149 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.















