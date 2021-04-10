

Does it hurt children to measure pandemic learning loss?

She signed them up for online phonics tutoring and virtual martial arts lessons. If they are distracted inside the family's duplex, she grabs snacks and goes with the children into the car, saying they cannot come out until their homework is done. She has sometimes spent three hours per day assisting with school assignments, even as she works from home for a local nonprofit organisation.

It all sometimes feels like too much to bear. Still, when her fifth-grade son's public school teacher told her he was years behind in reading, she was in disbelief.

"That was very offensive to me," she said. "I'm not putting in myself, my hard work, his hard work, for you to tell me that he's at second-grade reading."

Bonilla's experience illustrates a roiling debate in education, about how and even whether to measure the academic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation's children - and how to describe learning gaps without stigmatising or discouraging students and families.

Studies continue to show that amid the school closures and economic and health hardships of the past year, many young children have missed out on mastering fundamental reading and math skills. The Biden administration has told most states that unlike in 2020, they should plan on testing students this year, in part to measure the "educational inequities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic."

But others are pushing back, especially on behalf of the Black, Hispanic and low-income children who, research shows, have fallen further behind over the past year. They fear that a focus on "learning loss" could incite a moral panic that paints an entire generation as broken and say that relatively simple, common-sense solutions can help students get back up to speed.

"This isn't a lost generation," said Kayla Patrick, a policy analyst at the Education Trust, a national advocacy group focused on low-income students and students of color. "They just need extra support - in many cases, the support they probably needed before the pandemic, like tutoring."

Others go further, arguing that regardless of what terminology is used, standardised testing to measure the impact of the pandemic is unnecessary or even actively harmful. Voices as prominent as the former New York City schools chancellor, Richard Carranza, and the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state's largest educators union, have encouraged parents to opt their children out of state tests during the pandemic. "We do not want to impose additional trauma on students that have already been traumatised," Carranza said.

This week, the nation's largest school system, in New York City, announced that parents would have to opt their children in to state standardised testing, which could lead to a smaller group of students taking the exams and results that will be difficult to interpret.

Jesse Hagopian, a Seattle high school teacher and writer, said testing to measure the impact of the pandemic misses what students have learned outside of physical classrooms during a year of overlapping crises in health, politics and police violence.

"They are learning about how our society works, how racism is used to divide," he said. "They are learning about the failure of government to respond to the pandemic."

Hagopian said he believed that "learning loss" research was being used to "prop up the multibillion-dollar industry of standardised testing" and "rush educators back into classrooms before it's safe to do so."

Some of the recent research has been conducted by outfits that create and license academic assessments, but other research has been led by independent scholars. Both types of studies show some students are struggling.

A preliminary national study of 98,000 students from Policy Analysis for California Education, an independent group with ties to several large universities, found that as of late fall, second graders were 26% behind where they would have been, absent the pandemic, in their ability to read aloud accurately and quickly. Third graders were 33% behind.

Those differences were equivalent to being able to read seven to eight fewer words per minute accurately.

Heather Hough, an author of the working paper, said schools might need to provide extra instructional time to help students catch up. But she warned against an approach that focused only on academics, saying that young children needed recess, playtime and social time - some of which have been in short supply during the pandemic - to be able to absorb new information effectively.

"That is as critical to early reading development as the technical skills," she said.

Another national study of more than 1 million students from Curriculum Associates, an assessment company, found that this winter, there were reductions of up to 16% in the number of elementary school students performing at grade level in math and up to 10% in the number of students performing at grade level in reading. -NYT





