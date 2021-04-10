Video
Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:13 PM
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Warships to deploy in Black Sea

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

ISTANBUL, Apr 9: The United States has informed Turkey that two of its warships will pass through Turkish straits to be deployed in the Black Sea until May 4, Ankara said on Friday, as Russia has bulked up its military forces on Ukraine's eastern border.
Violence has recently flared between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donbass region. Germany has asked Russia to pull back its troops, while Moscow has accused Kyiv of provocations. The 1936 Montreux accord gives Turkey control over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, limits access of naval warships and governs foreign cargo ships. The treaty's terms allow foreign warships to stay in the Black Sea for 21 days.
US Navy ships routinely operate in the region in support of Ukraine, which has been fighting Russian-backed forces in its east since a 2014 revolution ousted the pro-Moscow leader in Kiev.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

