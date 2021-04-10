US Navy navigates inside India

NEW DELHI, Apr 9: India said on Friday it had conveyed its concerns to the US over an American warship transiting through the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) without prior consent in what was described by the US Navy as a "freedom of navigation operation".

Though the US Navy has conducted similar operations in Indian waters in recent years, they were not publicised, as it happened in the case of the latest operation on April 7.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet issued a press release that said the freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) by the guided missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones "upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognised in international law by challenging India's excessive maritime claims". -HT







