Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:13 PM
Foreign News

News in brief

Norway PM fined over virus rules

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021

OSLO, Apr 9: Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules when she organised a family gathering to celebrate her birthday.
The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns ($2,352), police chief Ole Saeverud told a news conference.
The two-term prime minister apologised last month for organising an event for her 60th birthday with 13 family members at a mountain resort in late February, despite a government ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
While the police would not have issued a fine in most such cases, the prime minister has been at the forefront of the government's work to impose restrictions, police said. "Though the law is the same for all, all are not equal in front of the law," said Saeverud, justifying the fine.
"It is therefore correct to issue a fine in order to uphold the general public's trust in the rules on social restrictions," he said.    -REUTERS


