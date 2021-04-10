US blacklists gems company

WASHINGTON, Apr 9: The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on Myanmar's state gem company, vowing to deprive the military junta of a key moneymaker as it violently suppresses democracy protests.

The Treasury Department said it would block all assets and ban any transactions with the Myanmar Gems Enterprise, which manages the mining and marketing of the country's jade and other gemstones.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was determined alongside allies to restore democracy and promote accountability in the country formerly known as Burma.

The state-run New Light of Myanmar reported Thursday that the emporium on its sixth day alone sold close to $2.5 million worth of jade. Myanmar sold 825 million euros ($980 million) in gems and jade through emporiums in 2017-2018, according to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, which promotes openness on natural resource exports.

But 60 to 80 percent of gemstones from Myanmar are not declared, the initiative said in a 2016 study. Myanmar suspended gem emporiums last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At least six lawmakers from Myanmar are sheltering in India after fleeing their country amid fears they could be detained by the military junta that seized power in a coup, an advisor to the body representing the ousted government said on Thursday.

An Indian police official confirmed their presence and said they were among about 1,800 people who have crossed into India from Myanmar since late February, most of them taking refuge in the northeastern state of Mizoram.

The lawmakers, from Myanmar's Chin and Sagaing regions, are members of state and federal legislatures. They belong to the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, which won a November 2020 election that the military disputed, the advisor said.

"MPs are in great danger at the moment in Myanmar. They are being searched, they are being followed by the soldiers," said the advisor to the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), who asked not to be named.

The presence of the lawmakers in India could create further diplomatic complications for New Delhi, which has traditionally had close ties with the Myanmar military but has publicly spoken out against the ongoing violence in recent days. -REUTERS







