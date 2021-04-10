World leaders mourn Prince Philip death

LONDON, Apr 9: Current and former world leaders joined a chorus of condolences from around the world following the death of Prince Philip on Friday at the age of 99.

BRITAIN

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Philip's "extraordinary life and work", sending his condolences to Queen Elizabeth after her husband's death was announced. Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh "earned the affection of generations" at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world. "We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," he added.

US

Former US president George W. Bush said Philip had represented his country "with dignity", honouring his "remarkable life". "He devoted himself to worthy causes and to others," Bush said in a statement.

RUSSIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Philip and wished Elizabeth "courage and mental fortitude in the face of a grievous and irreparable loss". "He rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and internationally," a statement from the Kremlin cited Putin as saying.

EUROPEAN UNION

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter she was "saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip". "I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day."

INDIA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Philip's military career and community work, saying his "thoughts are with the British people and the Royal family". "He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace," the leader of the Commonwealth country tweeted. -AFP



















