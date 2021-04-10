Three die, 307 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 9: A total of 380 people have been tested positive from coronavirus after testing 1,923 samples in 24 hours till Friday noon at seven Covid-19 laboratories in the district. The infection rate is 19.76 percent.

Among the newly detected patients, 314 are from Chattogram city and 66 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The infection toll now stands at 43,568 and with the three deaths on Thursday, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in Chattogram reached 409, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Friday.

Among the reported fatalities, 302 were the residents of the port city and the rest 107 were from different upazilas of the district. -BSS