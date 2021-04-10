DU adopts graduate promotion and skill development prog

The Dhaka University authorities have undertaken 'Graduate Promotion and Skill Development' programme to enable the graduates of the university to acquire language skills and build them up in order to survive in a highly competitive market in the national and international arena and contribute to the achievement of SDGs.

The decision was taken at a syndicate meeting held on Thursday with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

The Syndicate made this decision on the recommendation of the Deans Committee and with the approval of the Academic Council.

Under this 'Graduate Promotion and Skill Development Program', the University of Dhaka will execute Treaty/Exchange Agreements for inter-liaison and inter-cooperation with various Universities / Institutions / Departments / Industrial Institutions at home and abroad.

Initiatives will be taken for students to teach an international language including Bengali and English. Special training will be arranged for teaching practical knowledge to the graduates in national/ international /multinational governmental, non-governmental organizations /institutions.



