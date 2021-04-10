Online apply process begins

Online application process for BBA admission test of Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University (DU) under the 2020-21 academic year has been started from 3:00pm on Friday (April 9).

The admission seekers can submit their application through online till midnight on May 10.

The same deadline is for payment of application fees of Tk. 1000 (including online processing fees and bank service charge).

Admit Card can be downloaded from 12:00pm (May 23) to 12:00am (May 28).

Admission test will be held on June 4 (Friday) from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

IBA Director Prof Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar told the Daily Observer that the admission test will be held only in Dhaka city and in light of the current pandemic scenario, necessary safety protocols will be strictly maintained while administering the admission test.



















