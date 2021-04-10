Project meeting on slum environ held

The project inception meeting of the Dhaka CALLING project was organized on Friday on an online platform considering the current pandemic situation of COVID-19.

The meeting was held following the instruction to engage relevant stakeholders including the media and slum community leaders to share the project goal and objectives and how this project has envisioned bringing changes and setting an example in the community.

A total of 152 participants shared their experiences, knowledge, opinions, and comments to guide and make bridges among the multi-stakeholder of the project.

Tanvir Shakil Joy, MP, Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change addressed the event as chief guest while Randall Olson, Director, Office of Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance, USAID was the guest of honour.

The welcome remarks were given by Mr. Pavel Partha, Director, BARCIK. A PowerPoint presentation was presented by Mr. Suman Ahsanul Islam, Technical Advisor of DSK Consortia, illustrating the current situation of the slum area as well as how this project is going to evoke community participation in the process that includes the marginalized groups of the community, to improve the effectiveness of environmental laws in response to pollution-focused community-identified needs.





