Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Book fair to end Apr 12       Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away       Akram Khan tests corona positive       
Home City News

Project meeting on slum environ held

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Observer Desk

The project inception meeting of the Dhaka CALLING project was organized on Friday on an online platform considering the current pandemic situation of COVID-19.
The meeting was held following the instruction to engage relevant stakeholders including the media and slum community leaders to share the project goal and objectives and how this project has envisioned bringing changes and setting an example in the community.
A total of 152 participants shared their experiences, knowledge, opinions, and comments to guide and make bridges among the multi-stakeholder of the project.
Tanvir Shakil Joy, MP, Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change addressed the event as chief guest while Randall Olson, Director, Office of Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance, USAID was the guest of honour.
The welcome remarks were given by Mr. Pavel Partha, Director, BARCIK. A PowerPoint presentation was presented by Mr. Suman Ahsanul Islam, Technical Advisor of DSK Consortia, illustrating the current situation of the slum area as well as how this project is going to evoke community participation in the process that includes the marginalized groups of the community, to improve the effectiveness of environmental laws in response to pollution-focused community-identified needs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three die, 307 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
DU adopts graduate promotion and skill development prog
Online apply process begins
Transcending borders, through films
US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry calls on Bangladesh Foreign Minister
Project meeting on slum environ held
Bangladesh far away from herd immunity, only massive vaccination can help: Experts
C-19 cases cross 43,000 marks in Ctg


Latest News
26 militants killed in overnight strikes by Afghan army
Senbag health officer contract coronavirus
Book fair to end Apr 12
Ashulia factory catches fire
Four shot dead in West Bengal election violence
Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away
Man killed in Bogura road accident
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Two held with Buprenorphine in Joypurhat
Mumbai in lockdown as Indian vaccines run short
Most Read News
How to lose weight
Strict lockdown from Apr 14, only emergency services exempted
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies
Muajjin electrocuted in Pirojpur
'Complete lockdown likely from Apr 14'
63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
20 injured in Kushtia AL infighting
Ctg Port decides to update its age-old law
Two held with heroin worth Tk 2 cr in Dhamrai
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft