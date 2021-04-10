Bangladesh far away from herd immunity, only massive vaccination can help: Experts

Achieving the herd immunity through a massive vaccination drive can be the best option for Bangladesh to get rid of the deadly Coronavirus as all the steps, including the lockdown, have failed to slow down its upsurge in the country, experts said.

Though many people are believed to have developed antibodies through infections, Bangladesh is not on its way to achieving herd immunity as Covid's new variants like South African one can dodge people's that type of immune protection, according to the experts.

They think the government should focus mainly on collecting at least 25 crore doses of the vaccine from different sources to attain herd immunity.

They also said though some studies have raised questions about the efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against the South African variant, most studies suggest it can at least reduce the mortality and morbidity rates.

Herd immunity is a concept based on the body's immune resistance to the spread of a deadly disease or virus and it can be attained in two ways-naturally or through infections of the majority population and artificially or through vaccinating at least 70% of the population of a country.

Far away from herd immunity

Prof Muzaherul Huq, a former adviser to WHO South-East Asia region, said Bangladesh is not moving towards attaining herd immunity for the lack of a strong vaccination drive.

"Bangladesh is far away from achieving herd immunity as only around 55 lakh people have so far given the first dose of Covid vaccine. The official figure about the virus cases is only 6,73,594. We don't know how many people here have the antibody. So, we've an option to vaccinate our majority people for attaining herd immunity," he observed.

Noted virologist Prof Nazrul Islam said though many people have developed due to infections by the virus, Bangladesh is not heading towards herd immunity.

"The antibody that developed among our people through the infections of the Italian variant looks to be ineffective against the South African one," he said.

Though the official figure of Covid cases is very low, Prof Nazrul thinks a substantial number of the population of Bangladesh have already been infected with different variants of the virus and have the antibody. "But we're not sure whether such antibodies can immune people from different variants as we're hearing about reinfections."

What should be done?

Prof Muzaherul said, "We must collect 25 crore jabs to vaccinate around 12.5 crore people to attain the herd immunity in Bangladesh. The government should work out strategies in this regard. Or else, it won't be possible to control the spread of the virus in a country like Bangladesh where most people are reluctant to maintain health safety rules."

He said the government should look for alternative sources of vaccine to ensure it for the country's majority population within a short time.

Once the government can ensure the vaccine for at least 12.5 crore people, Muzaherul said, the new variants will not be a major concern for Bangladesh. "When the new variants will appear, new vaccines will also be developed. The infections of the virus caused by new variants will be very low when the herd immunity will be achieved through a massive vaccination programme."

Global herd immunity essential

Additional Director General of DGHS Professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora said Bangladesh does not believe in a policy of achieving herd immunity through the infection of its vast population.

"We're working for the prevention of infections. We should never expect to get the herd immunity through infections as it'll lead to many deaths," she said.

Flora said there should be a target of having herd immunity through vaccination. "But there's a challenge to ensure vaccines for all countries. We need global herd immunity. One single country cannot protect its population from the virus by gaining herd immunity if the virus continues to mutate in other countries."

"Now have connectivity with different countries all over the world. So, it's difficult to resist the entry of new virus variants in our country. In fact, no country can do it alone. "So, global herd immunity is necessary," she observed.

The DGHS ADG also said global herd immunity is possible if the vaccination can be ensured for all countries based on equity.

Reinfection a fresh worry

Flora said there is a chance of reinfection of the coronavirus with the prevalence of new variants. "We can't make any final comment about Covid-19 as we see new information and findings about its different natures are coming out every day. Those who were infected with the virus earlier also can become subjected to reinfection. So, everyone, including the Covid survivors, should always strictly adhere to health safety rules."

She said no one should not look down on health hygiene in any way in the hope that they have antibodies through the infections of the virus. "It's essential for us all to keep ourselves protected through maintaining health hygiene rules."

Public health expert MH Chowdhury (Lenin), chairman of the medicine department at the Health and Hope Hospital, said those who are now getting infected with the virus mainly because of foreign variants.

He said the new foreign variants also can infect people who have the antibody they developed with infections earlier.

Lenin said they are finding many cases of reinfection caused by the new variants. "People were infected with the conventional virus are again falling victims to the new variants."

"So, we need to intensify the ongoing vaccine drive. Besides, we must maintain health safety rules, wear masks, wash hands and change our food habit," the expert said.

He said people should take fresh vegetables, seasonal fruits and protein regularly to boost their immune system. -UNB









