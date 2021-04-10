

Baishakh Special Recipe











Ilish Polaw



Ingredients

For Fish:

Ilish (Hilsa) 4-6 pieces

Onion, chopped ½ cup

Onion paste 3 tbsp

Ginger paste 1 tbsp

Garlic paste 1 tbsp

Red chili powder 1 tbsp

Green chili 2-4

Coconut milk 1 cup

Ghee (clarified butter) 3 tbsp

Salt 1 tbsp





For Pulao Rice:

Kalijira Rice 2 cup or 500g,

Coconut milk 1 cup

Green chili 1-2

Ghee (clarified butter) 1 tbsp

Salt 1 tsp

Warm water 3 cup

Whole Garam Masala:

Bay leaf 1

Cinnamon stick 2"

Green cardamom 4-5, crushed

Clove 5-6, pounded





Method:

1. This recipe calls for only 5 mins prep work and that washing and cleaning the rice. Then soak rice in water for 20 mins. Begin with this step so that by the time fish will be done, the rice will be ready to cook.

2. The cooking begins with Ilish. Heat 3 tbsp ghee in deep bottomed wok and fry chopped onion until onion turns translucent and pale golden in colour.

3. Add onion, ginger, and garlic paste with red chili powder and fry until oil separates. Sprinkle water in between if required.

4. Once masala is ready add whisked mishti doi, salt and stir well to mix with the masala.

5. Pour half of coconut milk and stir quickly to incorporate everything.

6. Add raw fish pieces into the gravy very carefully in a single layer without overlapping the fish.

7. Add green chili and cook for 4-5 mins, depending on fish size.

8. Flip Ilish pieces gently as hilsa is extremely delicate and fragile.

9. Add rest of the coconut milk and cook for 10 mins with cover or until fish is cooked thoroughly.

10. Once done keep the fish covered until needed. Otherwise gravy will be dried out.

11. Now it's time for the rice. Heat 1 tbsp ghee and add whole garam masala to tamper oil.

12. Now add half of the gravy from hilsa along with warm water. Bring the mixture to boil.

13. Add previously soaked rice into the mixture and let it cook for 10-12 mins. or until rice is half cooked.

14. Add coconut milk, salt and cook with cover for another 10 mins.

15. Now arrange the ilish pieces on bed of rice and pour the gravy on it. Add green chilies. Cover and cook for 5-7 mins on simmer.

16. Once done, remove from flame but keep the Ilish Polaw covered. Only remove the lid once ready to serve. Enjoy!





Ingredients:Peeled pumpkin 500 gm

Peeled prawns 100 gm

Green chillies 4-6

Onion sliced 1 large

Coriander leaves (chopped) 1 tbsp

Oil 3 tbsp

Mustard Oil (optional) 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Method:

1. Boil the pumpkin. I love to use microwave for this.

2. Heat the pan with oil and fry the onion till it becomes light brown.

3. Add prawn and chillies and fry it about 2 minutes.

4. Remove from heat and let it cools dawn.

5. Put the prawn onion mix in a food processor and make smooth paste.

6. Add boiled pumpkin and make smooth paste.

7. In the same pan pour the paste and mustard oil and cook it about 3-4 minutes.

8. Add chopped coriander leaves and remove from heat.

