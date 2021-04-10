

Loitta shutki Vorta

16 piece Loitta Shutki (Dry Bombay duck )

1 and ½ cup Onion (chopped)

3 tbsp Garlic (chopped)

3 tbsp Chilli powder (or to taste)

½ tsp Turmeric

1/3 cup Oil

Salt to taste





Method:

1. Wash dry fish, remove the scale and cut off head: keep aside the fish

2. Heat oil till it becomes smoky hot and add fish. Stir it, fish will melt down.

3. Add onion, garlic and salt; cook for 2 minutes.

4. Add turmeric and chilli powder; cook till oil comes out.

5. Enjoy Chepa Shutki Biran / loitta Shutki Bhuna with steamy hot rice.











