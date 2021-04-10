|
Loitta shutki Vorta
Ingredients:
16 piece Loitta Shutki (Dry Bombay duck )
1 and ½ cup Onion (chopped)
3 tbsp Garlic (chopped)
3 tbsp Chilli powder (or to taste)
½ tsp Turmeric
1/3 cup Oil
Salt to taste
Method:
1. Wash dry fish, remove the scale and cut off head: keep aside the fish
2. Heat oil till it becomes smoky hot and add fish. Stir it, fish will melt down.
3. Add onion, garlic and salt; cook for 2 minutes.
4. Add turmeric and chilli powder; cook till oil comes out.
5. Enjoy Chepa Shutki Biran / loitta Shutki Bhuna with steamy hot rice.