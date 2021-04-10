Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Book fair to end Apr 12       Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away       Akram Khan tests corona positive       
Home Life & Style

Celebrate Baishakh at home maintaining health rules

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Farhana Naznin

Celebrate Baishakh at home maintaining health rules

Celebrate Baishakh at home maintaining health rules

Last year's Pahela Baishakh was celebrated amid countrywide shutdown. This year the situation is no different as the Covid-19 cases have been on the rise recently again. Still Pahela Baishakh will be celebrated with grandeur, colour and festivity throughout the country but in accordance with standard health protocol.
Bangali people tend to arrange different colourful programmes to rejoice the day. But, for the pandemic situation it is not possible to arrange these types of colorful cultural programmes and impossible to go outside to celebrate this day. but people can enjoy this occasion, wearing colorful dress and making traditional food for the family members, near and dear one.  
To make this festive more colorful and joyous, Twelve, one of the leading fashion houses in our country, made all the collections so colorful and at the same time so comfy and trendy for the customers.
"We have decorated our festive collection in folk theme, where we made different Deshi trendy prints," said Samia Ahmed, head of marketing of Twelve.
"Other than that we have a huge floral theme base collection, where we use prints, embroideries, Jardousi and karchupi work, and decorate the full collection at a very reasonable price," she added.
"Our price range starts from 1490 to 4990 taka only." "For men's we have panjabee, vest, kabli, tshirts, shirts and all, for women's we have kurtis, 3pcs, cardigans, tunics etc," she mentioned.
 This year twelve have several capsule collections on "Tie-Dye" "kalamkari motif inspired collection" "Brocade collection" and "majectic Floral collection."
Celebrate Baishakh at home maintaining health rules

Celebrate Baishakh at home maintaining health rules


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baishakh Special Recipe
Loitta shutki Vorta
Different types of masks
Celebrate Baishakh at home maintaining health rules
Watermelon Juice
Musk Melon Juice
Stay hydrated during summer heat
 Poriborton Foundation commemorates Int’l Day of Happiness


Latest News
26 militants killed in overnight strikes by Afghan army
Senbag health officer contract coronavirus
Book fair to end Apr 12
Ashulia factory catches fire
Four shot dead in West Bengal election violence
Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away
Man killed in Bogura road accident
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Two held with Buprenorphine in Joypurhat
Mumbai in lockdown as Indian vaccines run short
Most Read News
How to lose weight
Strict lockdown from Apr 14, only emergency services exempted
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies
Muajjin electrocuted in Pirojpur
'Complete lockdown likely from Apr 14'
63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
20 injured in Kushtia AL infighting
Ctg Port decides to update its age-old law
Two held with heroin worth Tk 2 cr in Dhamrai
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft