

Women are making their mark in judiciary

Now-a-days, women are taking lead in the playground crossing the boundary of the kitchen and agricultural field. From administration to trade and commerce, law and order, judiciary, everywhere there is a mark of women's success. All these have been possible due to the pragmatic steps undertaken by the present government.

Women judges are leaving their marks in the high court through their skills and efficiency. It is learnt that there are 10,373 members in the Supreme Court Bar Associations. Of them, 1,636 are women. For the first time, in 2000, Nazmun Ara Sultana was appointed as the first woman judge in the High Court of Bangladesh. Her wisdom and knowledge make it easier for women to participate in this important position. There are currently seven women judges - Salma Masud Chowdhury, Farah Mahbub, Naima Haider, Krishna Debnath, Kashefa Hossain, Fatema Najeeb and Kazi Jinat Haque - in the High Court.

Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana said the number of women judges in the high court is comparatively very low. She, however, hoped that this number will increase in the future on the basis of merit and qualifications. "There are about 550 women judges in the lower courts across the country. This is a big step forward, "she added.

Rabeya Bhuiyan, the first woman barrister of Bangladesh, said the women of Bangladesh have gone far ahead than before. Women are doing fairly well in the legal arena. Although women in the legal profession are facing some obstacles, they are also performing their duties on an equal footing with men by tackling it.

Justice Salma Masud Chowdhury's father was former Justice ATM Masud. On August 22, 1981, she joined the Dhaka District Judge's Court. On September 21, 1983, she was enrolled as a lawyer in the High Court Division. She was enrolled as a lawyer in the Appellate Division on May 14, 1997. Following her success, she was appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court on February 19, 2002. Two years later, on February 19, 2004, she became a High Court judge.

After completion of LLB and LLM from Dhaka University, Justice Farah Mahbub joined the legal profession in the district court in 1992. She was enrolled as a lawyer in the High Court on October 15, 1994 and in the Appellate Division on May 15, 2002. On August 23, 2004, she was appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court. In 2006, she was appointed as a full-time judge in the High Court Division.

Justice Naima Haider studied law at Dhaka University. She also obtained advanced degrees in law from Columbia University, Southern University, Oxford University, Berkeley University and the University of London. She joined the legal profession in the district court in 1989. She was enrolled as a lawyer in the High Court in 1993 and Appellate Division in 2004. She was appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court on June 8, 2009. On June 8, 2011, she was appointed as a permanent judge of the High Court.

