

Address of correspondence Dr. Nazma Akter Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) Department of Medicine MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka

You will want to discuss your weight loss plan, obtain clearance to initiate an exercise regimen, and get tested for certain medical conditions. A simple blood test is often used to check for diabetes and thyroid disorder, and a few other baseline tests may be needed to make certain you are healthy enough to begin a weight-loss regimen and that there are not other underlying medical conditions contributing to the excess weight.

Also, be sure to review your medication list with your doctor, because certain drugs can contribute to weight gain, such as some anti-seizure medications, antipsychotics, lithium, and steroids.

Before initiating a plan, it is vital to determine if you are indeed overweight and how overweight you really are. Almost all doctors use the Body Mass Index (BMI) as one of their tools to determine an individual's healthy weight: BMI = Body weight in kilograms divided by height squared in meters.

Ask your doctor what your ideal weight is, but in addition, set an initial weight goal and other interim goals. Make short-term goals realistic, because expecting to lose too much too fast may produce unnecessary frustration. Studies show health benefits after even a 5% weight loss in those who are obese or overweight. This number is the first milestone for many people. Overall, aim for 1-2 pounds of weight loss a week. Slow and steady.

How to lose weight

* Do not skip breakfast

Skipping breakfast will not help you lose weight. You could miss out on essential nutrients and you may end up snacking more throughout the day because you feel hungry.

* Eat regular meals

Eating at regular times during the day helps burn calories at a faster rate. It also reduces the temptation to snack on foods high in fat and sugar.

* Eat plenty of fruit and vegetables

Fruit and vegetables are low in calories and fat, and high in fibre - 3 essential ingredients for successful weight loss. They also contain plenty of vitamins and minerals.

* Go to bed earlier

Lots of researches demonstrate that getting less than the desired amount of sleep at night can slow down the metabolism procedure. Plus, when you're awake for longer, you're naturally more likely to snack on midnight munchies.

* Get more active

Being active is the key to losing weight and keeping it off. As well as providing lots of health benefits, exercise can help burn off the excess calories you cannot lose through diet alone.

* Drink plenty of water

People sometimes confuse thirst with hunger. You can end up consuming extra calories when a glass of water is really what you need.

* Eat high fibre foods

Foods containing lots of fibre can help keep you feeling full, which is perfect for losing weight. Fibre is only found in food from plants, such as vegetables, oats, wholegrain bread, brown rice and pasta, and beans, peas and lentils.

* Read food labels

Knowing how to read food labels can help you choose healthier options. Use the calorie information to work out how a particular food fits into your daily calorie allowance on the weight loss plan.

* Use a smaller plate

Using smaller plates can help you eat smaller portions. By using smaller plates and bowls, you may be able to gradually get used to eating smaller portions without going hungry.

* Select healthier Fat and Protein sources

Select fat and protein sources that are heart healthy, such as peanuts, nuts and seeds, avocado, and soy. Protein is the single most important nutrient for losing weight. Use olive oil or cooking spray when cooking instead of fattier oils or butter. Avoid fried foods. Switch to 1%, or better yet, non-fat milk. Limit red meat, and instead make a choice for chicken without the skin, turkey, or fish. And beware of salad dressings always read labels because they tend to either be high in fat or high in carbohydrates. Consider using lemon juice or vinegar alone.

* Do not ban foods

Do not ban any foods from your weight loss plan, especially the ones you like. Banning foods will only make you crave them more. There is no reason you cannot enjoy the occasional treat as long as you stay within your daily calorie allowance.

* Do not stock junk food

To avoid temptation, do not stock junk food - such as chocolate, biscuits, crisps and sweet fizzy drinks etc at home. Instead, choose healthy snacks, such as fruit, unsalted rice cakes, oat cakes, unsalted or unsweetened popcorn, and fruit juice.

* Plan your meals

Try to plan your breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for the week, making sure you stick to your calorie allowance. You may find it helpful to make a weekly shopping list.

* Skip sugary beverages

Sugar is bad, but sugar in liquid form is even worse. Study showed that sugar-sweetened beverages are linked to a 60% increased risk of obesity in children for each daily serving. So monitor your intake of juice, soda, sweetened coffee and tea, and alcoholic beverages. Eat whole fruit, but limit or avoid fruit juice altogether.

* Chew more slowly

Your brain may take a while to register that you've had enough to eat. Some studies show that chewing more slowly can help you eat fewer calories and increase the production of hormones linked to weight loss.

* Reward yourself

Reward yourself every so often for your excellent effort and achievements with food you enjoy-no more than once a week and with proper portions. If you attempt to completely stop eating your favorite foods, you are more likely to stray from your weight-loss plan.















