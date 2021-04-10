Quarantine beauty tips: Keep your skin glow with homemade face packs

Video
Women's Own

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Staying at home shouldn't become a reason for your skin to lose its charm. Who doesn't long for radiant glowing skin? But irregular skin care routine, stress and sun damage amongst other factors can strip our skin of its glow. Without proper care, our skin ends up looking dull and is coarse to touch.
During the current lockdown, you may not always have the right beauty products and face masks to pamper your skin with. But let that not stop you. Make these facemasks at home to help your skin get the daily dose of essential nutrients.
Honey and Cream (malai)
Honey and cream in a bowl and stir them until the mixture becomes smooth and consistent. Apply it over your face as a mask to prevent the skin from becoming rough and dry.
Honey and Banana
Make a homogenous mix of banana and honey by whipping them together. You can use the mix as a face mask to lock moisture in your skin and prevent it from drying out.
These face masks are natural and thus, safe for your skin. Also, face masks are a great way to care for your skin; and they provide sure shot results. So you can be confident about using them. Be it lockdown or otherwise; don't let anything mess with your skin!


