

Online business changes Rumani’s life

She is now a symbol of inspiration to many helpless and unemployed girls and women in the society for her work. Now many women in her locality follow her being inspired with her positive approach about life and work.

Rumani has grown up in Dinajpur. She completed her graduation from Eden Mahila College and post-graduation from South East University. After completing her study, she started a job at a private company. After a few years Rumani started a business through online from along with her regular job.

"I had to face many difficulties at the outset of my business. As I am running my business online, she had very limited customers. But now, many customers across the country including capital Dhaka are buying my products and this number is increasing day by day," said Rumani.

"I earned around three lakh taka in one year. My monthly net income is now Taka 20,000 on an average," she added.

Rumani Sultana said many women cannot join online business platform due to lack of capital. If SME Foundation or banks give loans to online business persons, especially to women entrepreneurs, then many women will be encouraged to join online platform which is contributing to the country's economy also.

Currently, residing in Gazipur city with her husband, Rumani said initially her friends helped her to start business journey. Later, her husband also came forward with help.

Once, Rumani dreamed of being a barrister to fight society injustice. But her dream remained unfulfilled as she had to choose another platform for building career. She still believes that with her entrepreneurship, she can contribute more to society as well as the people.

Rumani's husband Md. Munzur Rahman said he always encourages her wife to run her business. "I believe in women empowerment. If a woman does a job or runs a business for her financial solvency, she will be more confident and reliable in her life. I want my wife to have the same things. That is why, I support Rumana's business and helping every day including delivering product through courier service," he said.

"My father is a freedom fighter. I also want to love my country like him, do something for the people especially the helpless and women," said Rumani.

Giving a message to the new women entrepreneurs Rumani Sultana said it is a matter of pleasure to live as a self-dependent. If a woman wants to be an entrepreneur, she should start the work with a positive attitude. She will have many barriers but all problems will have to be overcome boldly, said Rumani.

"I never want to be successful alone. I want to see all women have become successful in their respective field and live in the society with respect and self-dignity," she added. -BSS













