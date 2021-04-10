

Choy Ritur Desh



We should first illustrate a preface on rhymes. Rhymes are the first index of reading of a child not only in our country; but it is seen among the other nations of the world. Usually children used to learn how to speak from their moms. And after learning to speak, almost all the moms of the world teach their kids some rhymes for better speaking power. Sometimes when any child recites one rhyme in presence of other relatives and others, the listeners and others express their ecstasy. Because in this tender age the baby neither can learn how to read nor they can write and within this age hearing from their mom's pronunciation the baby memorizes the rhyme. This is why, rhymes are treated the first content of reading of a baby even when he or she does not know how to read.



In our present age Bengali literature rhymes or doggerel verses written for some other purposes. Firstly and primarily, it is written for enjoyable reading of children folk. In modern world, in many Asian countries it is written to denote some criticism of the present government of his wrong deeds, those wrong deeds go against the mass people. It also denotes some criticisms of any big corporate body or a group of syndicate for their filthy tactic.



However, now we want to spray some glimpse on H S Shorowardi's Choy Ritur Desh. Normally H S Shorowardi writes very clean, neat, and advice-like rhymes aiming the full satisfaction of the kids in reading and learning some good proverbs regarding anything of nature or any good fable of our country. Here in this rhyme collection Shorowardi arranged six seasons of Bangladesh and wrote on them. He compiled some verses on Dew season like this, 'Watching Dews on the cliffs of grass/ I become some emotional/ again arrived in year turning/ my favourite Dew season in pearl (My favourite Dew season: Page: 14).



Sometimes he writes on, 'Moonshine or, flower's fragrance/ Doesn't bring any pile/ Or, no other sweet satisfies me/ Like my mother's purple smile' (Alike my mother: Page: 44).



This anthology of rhymes is not only written on lucid frame, the colourful natural pictures relating to the verses charm us all. Needless to say, H S Shorowardi already obtained a magical skill in arranging the verses on good syllables. Simplicity of his sayings is another boon he deserves. Above all, these verses compiled in Choy Ritur Desh (Country of Six Seasons) are majestic, elegant, good arithmetical arraying. We believe, not only the kids; their moms will also like these to read again and again. This book is sure, to take attention of various readers.















