

History of the Spirit

Floyd is lying down beside the precious street

and next to identity card marked with enormous numbers

People are wandering in the computation of the numbers around

There are concrete hills upon the heart of the creatures

The Constitution is written with the citations of annihilation

The state is greedy for heaven and handed in the truth to evil.



Even after absolute surrender, they cut his acquired breath into two pieces

Floyd is searching for a fountain in the hard relationship

The bull is coming out from Picasso's Goernica

Floyd's chest is covering with the foam of rage

In the extent of suffering over the world-- the reports all are false

Floyd sees the moon standing in rubble

The fonts of Westland are fleeing from the American library in fear



The corpses complain to the creator of emptiness

Jesus' non-violence act is burned by the tongue

Twenty-first Centuries and the black people of Harlem

The harmony of the coils of hostility

Thousands of stories of losing breathe in one's own soil



History of the Spirit

The plan of killing is transmitted in landscape

The death is a situation like bullfight

The graveyard is swamped with the modesty of black people

Gushing blood can be heard through unfaded and silent nose

Floyd George

Not the horrors of the Civil War

The lonely question breaks down in his land



Protest is so contagious

Every city in the world is affected by pandemic

The shoulder like a valley is filled with placards and festoons



George Floyd

The whip is whistling on his back

Shoe nails are shooting in his throat

Where is the palm-pulse of the river vein?

The stars of the eyes are vanished in the womb

In childhood

In juvenile

In youth



In a fraction of time

The statue of lion is trodden

There are thrilled boats on the river of vein are drowning in whirlpool

Floyd will become the King of Harlem

He is walking alone



The sentry's shadow sucks the lips of the afternoon

Floyd body is stuck at the crossroad of Minneapolis

Mary's breast are distorted by the stab of penis of the herd of wolf

The White House is breathing over and over again



George Floyd

Are they martyrs whose names on notice board?

This is the midday, fires on the tail of homosexuals

The gender is for awakening for the dawn and night sleep

Now the god of the wind is going back leaving behind the ancient guillotine in the earth, wiping eyes on the stone tissue



There are heaps of complains, exhibiting the mature teeth high

The eagle spreading wings under the palate

The breath box is dipping in the stomach of termites

God will be late

Floyd, let start your journey

Heaven is a long way



There are bubbles of boot in the blood-soaked drain in the sky

There is neigh of blue horse

The solitude is coming down in the street Minnesota

The all May 25 of the world is lying on the tongue of the pavement



The exhausted ground is lying down after the last respire

The airborne poetry is arising out of the ear of silence

The household is river intoxicated with opium

Never will rise

Birds will not cry for fear of crossfire

The wind will be standstill on the water-horse

The official press note will mention that the child died by serious suffocation



The are so many restless thorns

Joys are in the ragged lungs

The wind is fleeing

The questions are guarded

In the grasp of white there is the terrified tongue

All the rain and umbrellas are lost in nowhere



Cruel kiss of heavy shoes on the streets

And the electric power is gradually accumulating in the spine

Floyd will return to the land of the moon

Where the history of the spirit survives without air



