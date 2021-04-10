Video
Home Sports

Union braced for Bayern Munich backlash after PSG defeat

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

BERLIN, APRIL 9: Union Berlin are steeling themselves for a challenging trip to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday as the European champions look to shake off their midweek defeat by Paris Saint-Germain.
Bayern's Champions League defence is under threat after PSG striker Kylian Mbappe inspired the French giants to a 3-2 victory in Munich on Wednesday, leaving Hansi Flick's side up against it heading to the Parc des Princes next week.
Union are just outside the top six in Germany and bidding to qualify for Europe next season for the first time in the club's history, but their Swiss coach Urs Fischer expects a tough time at the Allianz Arena.
"I assume that they will try to make up for the (PSG) defeat against us," Fischer said Thursday. Bayern are seven points clear at the top of table and on course for a ninth straight league title.
"They've shown more than once this season that they can handle setbacks well."
Even with Bayern's top scorer Robert Lewandowski sidelined by injury, Fischer knows his side need a "perfect day" to take points in Munich, but sees cause for hope in the fact Bayern converted only two of their 31 chances against PSG.    -AFP



