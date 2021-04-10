Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Book fair to end Apr 12       Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away       Akram Khan tests corona positive       
Home Sports

Slavia leave Arsenal's Europa League hopes in balance

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Slavia Prague's Czech defender Tomas Holes (L) celebrates scoring the equalising goal to make the score 1-1 during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg football match between Arsenal and Slavia Prague at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 8, 2021. photo: AFP

Slavia Prague's Czech defender Tomas Holes (L) celebrates scoring the equalising goal to make the score 1-1 during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg football match between Arsenal and Slavia Prague at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 8, 2021. photo: AFP

LONDON, APRIL 9: Slavia Prague stole an away goal deep into stoppage time against wasteful Arsenal to earn a 1-1 draw and gain the upper hand in their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday.
Substitute Nicolas Pepe had broken the deadlock for Arsenal in the 86th minute after a night of glaring misses for the home side in the first leg of the tie.
But Tomas Holes headed in a last-gasp equaliser to demoralise Mikel Arteta's men and leave the contest finely poised ahead of next week's return leg in Prague.
"The game is under control, we had got the goal we wanted, but we put ourselves on the back foot," a frustrated Arteta told BT Sport.
"We conceded a corner, they put bodies in the box and anything can happen. Of course it changes the feeling after the game."
He said his late substitutions changed the contest but his side did not capitalise.
"They are a good opponent and really difficult to play against," he added. "Now we need to go there and win the game. We've done it in the past and we're sure we can do it again."
Arsenal are realistically out of the running to finish in the top four of the Premier League, meaning they must win the second-tier European League to reach next season's Champions League.
They came into the match at the Emirates after a chastening 3-0 defeat against Liverpool last weekend left them stuck in mid-table in the English top-flight.
Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were passed fit to start but captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped to the bench.
Saka, who missed the Liverpool defeat, was a regular threat down the Arsenal right but his delivery into the box was poor.
The England international missed a golden chance to break the deadlock when he steered wide with only goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar to beat and Rob Holding forced a fine save with a header.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Union braced for Bayern Munich backlash after PSG defeat
Slavia leave Arsenal's Europa League hopes in balance
Tokyo tightens virus measures nearly 100 days before Olympics
Milan desperate to cling on as Inter race towards Serie A title
Rashford and Fernandes ensure United brush off Granada
Messi happy again but Barcelona wonder
Judo conclude with Ansar domination
Kishoreganj wins bronze in women's hockey


Latest News
26 militants killed in overnight strikes by Afghan army
Senbag health officer contract coronavirus
Book fair to end Apr 12
Ashulia factory catches fire
Four shot dead in West Bengal election violence
Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away
Man killed in Bogura road accident
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Two held with Buprenorphine in Joypurhat
Mumbai in lockdown as Indian vaccines run short
Most Read News
How to lose weight
Strict lockdown from Apr 14, only emergency services exempted
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies
Muajjin electrocuted in Pirojpur
'Complete lockdown likely from Apr 14'
63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
20 injured in Kushtia AL infighting
Ctg Port decides to update its age-old law
Two held with heroin worth Tk 2 cr in Dhamrai
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft