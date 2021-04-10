

Judo conclude with Ansar domination

After the end of three-day competition, Ansar maintained their supremacy by winning a total of nine medals including five golds.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell distributed the certificates and medals as the chief guest after the competition.

Additional secretary of Youth and Sports Ministry Mohammad Abdul Karim, Bangladesh Judo Federation (BJF) president Foyzur Rahman and BJF general secretary Shah Alom Sardar were also present.

In the closing ceremony, Russell said: "Last year, we wanted to organize Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games. There was a desire to organize the Games with about 10,000 athletes on a larger scale. But we couldn't do it because of Covid-19 pandemic. This time we have organized the Game with 5,300 athletes in 31 disciplines."

"We are going to build indoor stadiums and gymnasiums in twenty districts. If that is the case, games like judo, wushu, taekwondo, table tennis can be easily organized there. From that thought we started working. I greet all the participants in the judo competition. I hope you will become the jewel of the country. Congratulations on behalf of me to all those who have received other medals including gold," he added.

Additional Secretary Abdul Karim said: 'I hope we'll gain world recognition through judo. Greetings from me to everyone who took part in the competition. Thank you to everyone who are involved for successfully organizing the competition."

Meanwhile, three gold medals were decided on the last with Nadim Mostafa of Bangladesh Ansar won gold in the men's under-73 kg weight category and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan's (BKSP) Anisur Rahman Akash bagged the silver medal while Nowsher Ali of Joypurhat district and Liton Roy of Bangladesh Army jointly secured the bronze medals.

Abul Kalam Azad of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) won the gold in the men's above-73 kg weight category and BKSP's Madhav Mohant secured the silver while Mizanur Rahman of Bangladesh Ansar and Abu Nayeem of VDP's jointly won the bronze medal.

Tahmina Akhter Lopa of Bangladesh Army won the gold medal in women's above-57 kg weight category and Bangladesh Ansar's Kader Fahi bagged the silver medal while BKSP's Abanika Hasan and VDP's Nusangpru Marma jointly won the bronze medal. -BSS









