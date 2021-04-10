Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Book fair to end Apr 12       Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away       Akram Khan tests corona positive       
Home Sports

Kishoreganj wins bronze in women's hockey

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Kishoreganj district team won bronze medal in women's hockey, edging Dinajpur district team past by a solitary goal.
Kishoreganj district team took the lead through a field goal of Reshma Akhter just two minutes after the outset of the match at Maulana Bhasani Stadium.
Kishoreganj was always ahead in ball possession even though there was enormous attack and counter attack.
Dinajpur could not score from three and Kishoreganj from six PCs. No team however could score any goal, which enabled Kishoreganj leave the field with a 1-0 victory at the end.
Dinajpur captain Arpita Pal expressed frustration, saying, "It would have been nice to get a medal, which could enhance district's honour. Everyone has worked hard. We want to do better in the future."
Kishoreganj coach Ripple said she was happy to win the bronze, "We had come with the hope of winning gold. But it's okay to get bronze. The more medals or trophies are won, the more girls will be involved in this game from the districts. Games medals mean something special to the players."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Union braced for Bayern Munich backlash after PSG defeat
Slavia leave Arsenal's Europa League hopes in balance
Tokyo tightens virus measures nearly 100 days before Olympics
Milan desperate to cling on as Inter race towards Serie A title
Rashford and Fernandes ensure United brush off Granada
Messi happy again but Barcelona wonder
Judo conclude with Ansar domination
Kishoreganj wins bronze in women's hockey


Latest News
26 militants killed in overnight strikes by Afghan army
Senbag health officer contract coronavirus
Book fair to end Apr 12
Ashulia factory catches fire
Four shot dead in West Bengal election violence
Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away
Man killed in Bogura road accident
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Two held with Buprenorphine in Joypurhat
Mumbai in lockdown as Indian vaccines run short
Most Read News
How to lose weight
Strict lockdown from Apr 14, only emergency services exempted
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies
Muajjin electrocuted in Pirojpur
'Complete lockdown likely from Apr 14'
63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
20 injured in Kushtia AL infighting
Ctg Port decides to update its age-old law
Two held with heroin worth Tk 2 cr in Dhamrai
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft