Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:10 PM
Home Sports

Good opportunity to meet family and friends in Sri Lanka : Champaka Ramanayake

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Bipin Dani

Sri Lanka's former fast bowler Champaka Ramanayake, who is returning to Sri Lanka on a two-month vacation feels that he will utilize his best time to spend with family and friends.  
His coaching contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to be extended, it is learnt here.
The 56-year-old former fast bowler is associated with the High Performance team and team's recent success against Ireland's "A" team (Bangladesh HP team won all the matches (Test, ODIs and the T-20) may have prompted the BCB officials on Tuesday to agree in principle to extend his contract, which expires in July this year.
Champaka Ramanayake is returning to Sri Lanka on Friday for about two months as his team in Bangladesh has no immediate series to play.
"It will be a good opportunity to meet my family and friends in Sri Lanka", he said over the telephone from Dhaka on Thursday.
"(This trip) will be able to assist my two sons to fine tune their bowling skill".
His two sons have played First Class matches and U-19 World Cups.
"My eldest son Hashen has left for England to play for a club there. The middle son (Himesh) is knocking on the door of the national team. The youngest son (Sandesh, 16 years) is playing for Royal College".
"During my vacation, I also plan to meet national hero Lasith Malinga".
Champaka Ramanayake has been Malinga's mentor for all these years.
"Malinga had an offer for Mumbai Indians too but like last year, this year also he has declined it because of the Covid situation".   


