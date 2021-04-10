Video
Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:10 PM
Home Sports

Keraniganj win gold in rowing

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Keraniganj rowing team celebrating after winning the gold of rowing event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games at the city's Hatirjheel on Friday.

Keraniganj rowing team celebrating after winning the gold of rowing event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games at the city's Hatirjheel on Friday.

Keraniganj won gold in both men's and women's sections of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games rowing event held on Friday at the city's Hatirjheel area.
In the day-long event, Ali Nagar Rowing Club of men's section and Chunkutia Rowing Club of women's section won the gold medal respectively.
All the three teams participating in the women's section are from Dhaka. Universal Rowing Club bagged the silver while New Young Star Rowing Club secured the bronze medal in the women's section.
Chanchala Roy, the captain of the gold-winning team, said she is happy to receive the medal. However, she thinks that she could have done better if she had the opportunity to practice.
Ajmeri Begum Munni, executive member of Bangladesh Rowing Federation, was found happy because the games named after Bangabandhu, got the success in the midst of lockdown. She is also optimistic about the future of rowing.
Five teams took part in the men's section. Gold medal winner Ali Nagar Rowing Club's captain Monir Hossain is happy to win the medal.
Monir said he is grateful to the government and the federation for participating in this historic game and he dreams of playing with the country's flag in bigger events in the future.
New Gazi Club bagged the silver while Barisal Rowing Club secured the bronze medal in the men's section.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

