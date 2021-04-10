

Masud, Masum win Taekwondo gold

Masud Parvez of Bangladesh Army won the gold medal, defeating Russell Khan of Border Guard Bangladesh in the senior men's under-87 kg weight category with a score of 25-15. Alamgir of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP and Mohammad Nayan of Sirajganj District Sports Association won bronze medals.

BGB's Masum Khan scored 20-17 in the senior men's under-64 kg weight category to beat Bangladesh Army's Nasir Parvez. Zahidul Islam of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP and Abdur Rahim of Rajshahi District Sports Association won bronze medals in this event. -BSS





























