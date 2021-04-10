Video
Home Sports

Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

Narail clinch title of women's hockey

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Sports Reporter

Narail district women's hockey team celebrating after winning the gold of the women's hockey event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games on Friday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium, Dhaka. photo: Boa

Narail district women's hockey team celebrating after winning the gold of the women's hockey event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games on Friday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium, Dhaka. photo: Boa

Narail district women's hockey team lifted the trophy of the women's hockey event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games winning over Jhenaidah opponent by 1-0 margin in the final on Friday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium, Dhaka.
Namita Karmakar who few days back was adjudged the top scorer of the Women's Independence Cup Hockey while representing her district in the event had stuck the match winning goal in the second quarter, 18th minute of the match.
Despite a futile attack, Jhenaidah women failed to do anything due to Narail custodian Kajal Biswas's vigilance. Till the long whistle, Jhenaidah kept trying to change the fate of the match but was unsuccessful.
Narail coach Ustad Fazlu said after the match, "The girls made me successful and fulfilled my dream. I had many silver before and this time my dream of winning gold has become true. Moreover, their capabilities and skills have improved."
Jhenaidah coach Jamal Hossain said, "It was a bad luck that we could not win the match. We squandered a few chances there. Chances like these do not come again and again. But they tried. I think they will need to keep this spirit up for the future."
The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) arranged the prestigious sporting event with a view to mark the golden jubilee of the country and to commemorate the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The sporting events of the 10-day long prestigious games took place at 29 venues in seven divisional cities and the capital city. A total of 5300 athletes challenged for the 1271 medals of 378 events of 31 disciplines.


