Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Book fair to end Apr 12       Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away       Akram Khan tests corona positive       
Home Sports

Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka 2021

Not Mahmudullah, Shuvagata named Shakib's replacement

Shoriful, Mukidul and Shohidul uncapped trio

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Sports Reporter

Not Mahmudullah, Shuvagata named Shakib's replacement

Not Mahmudullah, Shuvagata named Shakib's replacement

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 21-member preliminary squad on Friday for the forthcoming Sri Lanka tour including three newbie pacemen Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam Mugdho and Shohidul Islam.
After Test series at home against West Indies, BCB president hinted that he expected Bangladesh T20 skipper Mahmudullah in the squad as the replacement of Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out after the 1st Test due to injury.
Shakib withdrew his name from Sri Lanka trip to play in the IPL. Cricket whizzes and media had been outspoken about regaining the Test cap of veteran all-rounder. BCB selectors however, proved them all wrong and considered Shuvagata Hom as Shakib's alternative. Shuvagata is a consistent domestic performer with both bat and ball, who hit a ton and hauled six wickets in the latest tier NCL match last week. But the all-rounder was never impactful under national cap.
"We have decided to take the preliminary squad to Sri Lanka as it would help our preparation and also give exposure to a number of players who are in our thinking for the longer version going forward," BCB Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu told about the squad.
" Shuvagata is coming back after a while but he has been a consistent performer in first class cricket. We have considered him as a batting all-rounder but his off break is pretty handy also and gives us an option in the spin department," he rationalised their decision.        
He also informed that the final squad will be announced from among them after the intra-squad warm up game in Sri Lanka.
 About three new rookies Nannu saaid, "They have been in our HP set up and have impressed in whichever version they have played in. Mukidul and Shohidul in particular, have caught the eye in domestic first class this season and are future Test prospects. They all have age on their side and are talented".
Bangladesh Team will leave Dhaka on 12 April for Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series. The 1st Test will kickstart on April 21 while the other on April 29. Both the matches will be held in Pallekele.
SQUAD
Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Md Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam Anik, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Shuvagata Hom, Shohidul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Union braced for Bayern Munich backlash after PSG defeat
Slavia leave Arsenal's Europa League hopes in balance
Tokyo tightens virus measures nearly 100 days before Olympics
Milan desperate to cling on as Inter race towards Serie A title
Rashford and Fernandes ensure United brush off Granada
Messi happy again but Barcelona wonder
Judo conclude with Ansar domination
Kishoreganj wins bronze in women's hockey


Latest News
26 militants killed in overnight strikes by Afghan army
Senbag health officer contract coronavirus
Book fair to end Apr 12
Ashulia factory catches fire
Four shot dead in West Bengal election violence
Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away
Man killed in Bogura road accident
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Two held with Buprenorphine in Joypurhat
Mumbai in lockdown as Indian vaccines run short
Most Read News
How to lose weight
Strict lockdown from Apr 14, only emergency services exempted
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies
Muajjin electrocuted in Pirojpur
'Complete lockdown likely from Apr 14'
63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
20 injured in Kushtia AL infighting
Ctg Port decides to update its age-old law
Two held with heroin worth Tk 2 cr in Dhamrai
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft