

Not Mahmudullah, Shuvagata named Shakib's replacement

After Test series at home against West Indies, BCB president hinted that he expected Bangladesh T20 skipper Mahmudullah in the squad as the replacement of Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out after the 1st Test due to injury.

Shakib withdrew his name from Sri Lanka trip to play in the IPL. Cricket whizzes and media had been outspoken about regaining the Test cap of veteran all-rounder. BCB selectors however, proved them all wrong and considered Shuvagata Hom as Shakib's alternative. Shuvagata is a consistent domestic performer with both bat and ball, who hit a ton and hauled six wickets in the latest tier NCL match last week. But the all-rounder was never impactful under national cap.

"We have decided to take the preliminary squad to Sri Lanka as it would help our preparation and also give exposure to a number of players who are in our thinking for the longer version going forward," BCB Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu told about the squad.

" Shuvagata is coming back after a while but he has been a consistent performer in first class cricket. We have considered him as a batting all-rounder but his off break is pretty handy also and gives us an option in the spin department," he rationalised their decision.

He also informed that the final squad will be announced from among them after the intra-squad warm up game in Sri Lanka.

About three new rookies Nannu saaid, "They have been in our HP set up and have impressed in whichever version they have played in. Mukidul and Shohidul in particular, have caught the eye in domestic first class this season and are future Test prospects. They all have age on their side and are talented".

Bangladesh Team will leave Dhaka on 12 April for Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series. The 1st Test will kickstart on April 21 while the other on April 29. Both the matches will be held in Pallekele.

SQUAD

Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Md Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam Anik, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Shuvagata Hom, Shohidul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.















